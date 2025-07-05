Leeds make Calvert-Lewin call after round of talks

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leeds United have turned down signing off contract Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international announced last week that he would be leaving Everton when his contract expired in June.

TalkSPORT says Calvert-Lewin has held talks with Premier League returnees Leeds in recent days.

However, Elland Road chiefs have walked away from negotiations due to Calvert-Lewin's contract demands.

Another unnamed Premier League club is in contact with the player's camp about a free transfer.

