Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Van Dijk better than Baresi, Blanc

Manchester United Treble winner Jaap Stam insists Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is a football great.

Speaking with ESPN, Stam was asked to choose between Van Dijk and Carles Puyol, Alessandro Nesta, Ronald Koeman, Rio Ferdinand, Marquinhos, Nemanja Vidic, Fabio Cannavaro, Franco Baresi, Laurent Blanc and Sol Campbell. Every time the choice fell on Van Dijk.

"You just look at the specific qualities of those other players," Stam explains. "If you look at Virgil, I think he has more to offer than the other players."

Finally, Stam was asked to choose between himself and Virgil van Dijk.

“Jaap,” laughs Stam. "That's obvious!"

