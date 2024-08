Liverpool to open new contract talks with Van Dijk

Liverpool to open new contract talks with Van Dijk

Liverpool are ready to open new contract talks with Virgil van Dijk.

Football Insider says Liverpool plans to start negotiations with Van Dijk over a new contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, it will take until the end of 2024 before the English giants start concrete talks.

The centre-back's current contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk admitted earlier this week that he hadn't heard from management about talks over a new deal.