Man Utd Treble winner Butt: Ten Hag must be backed to Christmas

Manchester United Treble winner Nicky Butt feels manager Erik ten Hag will be given to Christmas to get the team back to winning ways.

Ten Hag has overseen a season start of two defeats in the opening three Premier League games of the season.

Butt, 49, said: “It’s not been great. I’m a big Man United fan but I can’t lie to people and say it’s been amazing — because it hasn’t.

“Hopefully it will turn and change. At United you’re always under pressure and Ten Hag knows that.

“Nobody is going to say that they are going to win the title this year — anyone who claims that are jokers — so they will have to bide their time and stick with the manager.

“If they’re not going to do that, then they’d have got rid in the summer.

“There’s no point sacking somebody if there is just nobody to come in. Clubs all over the world do it — and it’s crazy.

“They sack a manager because it’s not going well and they don’t have any reasonable targets coming in.

“Then, they bring another wrong one in and it’s a knock-on effect.

“They’ve got to give him a few months now. You can’t just start a season, get three of four games in and get rid of the manager.

“If United were going to do this then they should have done that in the close season.

“So you have to now stand by him and get to Christmas — then see where we’re at.

“To me, it’s right down the spine of the team, it’s wide open and people are just coming right through the middle of us.”