Butt: Man Utd must be careful with Mainoo

Butt: Man Utd must be careful with Mainoo

Manchester United Treble winner Nicky Butt says it's important the club takes care of Kobbie Mainoo.

Butt has no doubt the midfielder will be wanted by Europe's biggest clubs in the future.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "He’s a top player. I’ve known him for a long time, since he was a kid.

"He has got amazing temperament for a young man, great ability, great feet.

"He’s got it all really and obviously he will be a very wanted man."