Man Utd in Sevilla contact about Juanlu

Manchester United are watching Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez.

United have made enquiries after Juanlu in recent days.

The Premier League giants have posted a scout to watch the defender in the early rounds of the season.

United were impressed by Juanlu as he helped Spain win the gold medal at the Olympics tournament in France this summer.

Contact has been made with Sevilla chief Victor Orta to register their interest.

Juanlu, 21, has a deal with Sevilla to 2026.