Man Utd Treble winner Berg: Rosenborg players were clearly better

Manchester United Treble winner Henning Berg believes Erik ten Hag will be concerned about Monday's defeat at Rosenborg.

Berg attended the friendly for VG and says RBK dominated for the 1-0 win.

He said, "Almost all the Rosenborg players have been better than the Manchester United youngsters if you had an extra eye on them.

"It is not good for them."

Former RBK and Norway winger Pal Andre Helland also said: "It must be very disappointing for Erik ten Hag that there is such a big difference between the teams, even though it is early in the season run-up."