Man Utd target Nypan staying grounded after 5-star Rosenborg performance

Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan is staying grounded after acing his audition in front of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on Monday.

The 17 year-old midfielder is being tracked by United and shone on the day, laying on the pass for Noah Holm's late winner.

United Treble winner Henning Berg told VG after RBK's friendly win:  "Nypan mostly makes good choices all the time, it's rare to see a young player do it so often."

United fan Nypan was asked about the prospect of convincing Ten Hag on the day.

"My head is in Rosenborg. My development is very good," Nypan replied.

"It's like a completely normal match. They'd follow all my matches if they are going to consider signing. So there is nothing more special about this match now even though we faced them."

