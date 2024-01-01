Man Utd manager Ten Hag admits major problems

Man United manager Erik ten Hag admits there are still a lot of problems at the club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted they still have a lot of issues to sort through.

The Red Devils lost their first pre-season game of the campaign, going down 1-0 to Rosenborg.

While the result will not bother Ten Hag, he did admit that his squad still needed a lot of retooling.

He told reporters that "you can't expect all the problems will be sorted out in such a slot."

"It feels very good, first impressions and the collaboration from the first moment, very good," he said of his early relationship with sporting director Dan Ashworth.

"But of course, we have to build our relationship. We are in the transfer window, we are in a reconstructed model now, so we have a lot of work to do. We are close together but it's only one week so I can't make an assessment of how that will work out but it feels very positive.

"A good move, good vibe, good spirit. You need this, you see it, this club needs this, this new structure. So I think it will work out very positive."