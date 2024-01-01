Man United defender positive after loss in pre season to Rosenborg

Man Utd defender Evans positive after preseason loss to Rosenborg

Manchester United's players were quieter than usual against Rosenborg in a friendly defeat.

That is the view of Jonny Evans, who has recently signed a new one-year contract.

Evans felt that many of the starting lineup and substitutes had not played together before.

"I think so," said Evans to a reporter who said the squad was very inexperienced.

"And the players haven't actually played together that much, so it's important you see the overall picture and we're trying to get fitness. Quite a lot of players are away at the Euros.

"Some will be back for the tour and some will be with us after, so the most important thing is to show a good attitude and get the fitness into as many players as you can."