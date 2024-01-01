Man Utd to welcome Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui in next 24hrs

Man Utd to welcome Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui in next 24hrs

Manchester United are expected to sign Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the next 24 hours.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romando reports the defensive duo will sign for United on Monday.

Both are set to sign a five-year contract with an option for a further season.

For De Ligt, FC Bayern will receive a base transfer fee of 45 million euros plus five million in possible bonuses.

The transfer of Mazraoui will cost United 15 million plus five million in potential additional payments.