Man Utd to bid for Feyenoord playmaker
Manchester United are said to be assessing Feyenoord playmaker Antoni Milambo.
The Red Devils are very keen on bringing in a new player in that position to bolster manager Ruben Amorim’s squad.
While Milambo is only 19, he is already a first-team star with the Dutch club from Rotterdam.
His contract runs until 2027, which means the Dutch club are in a strong position.
Milambo plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also play on the left flank.
He may be someone that boss Amorim considers for the left wing-back spot in his team.
