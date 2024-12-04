Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd
Arsenal boss Arteta: We don't need Amorim revenge
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move

Man Utd to bid for Feyenoord playmaker

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd set to bid for Feyenoord playmaker who could cover for Shaw under Amorim
Man Utd set to bid for Feyenoord playmaker who could cover for Shaw under AmorimAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be assessing Feyenoord playmaker Antoni Milambo.

The Red Devils are very keen on bringing in a new player in that position to bolster manager Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Milambo is only 19, he is already a first-team star with the Dutch club from Rotterdam.

His contract runs until 2027, which means the Dutch club are in a strong position.

Milambo plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also play on the left flank.

He may be someone that boss Amorim considers for the left wing-back spot in his team.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Milambo AntoniFeyenoordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball TransfersEredivisie
Related Articles
Liverpool, Spurs following young Feyenoord star Moussa
Man Utd, Spurs following PSV midfielder Tillman for January
Man Utd spent over £20M to replace Ten Hag with Amorim