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Marcus Rashford added to Amazon documentary as Man United make future decision

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.Reuters

Manchester United are edging closer to a decision on Marcus Rashford's future at the club beyond this summer.

The Red Devils are currently on a preseason tour of Scandinavia with Rashford still away on his post 2026 FIFA World  Cup break following England's run to the semi-finals.

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The 28-year-old is expected to join up with the squad in Ireland ahead of their August 12th friendly clash with Leeds United and he's reportedly open to working with new boss Michael Carrick.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona, after falling out of Ruben Amorim's plans in Manchester, but his relationship with Carrick is better.

United have been keen to offload Rashford, but with Barca opting against a purchase clause on him in June, his next step looks unclear after not featuring for the Red Devils since December 2024.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mirror, club officials have asked Rashford if he wants to participate in a fly-on-the-wall film they have agreed with Amazon, as part of a multi-million pound deal.

Rashford has not given an answer to the club's request at this stage, but United's offer shows a willingness to repair relations, as both parties await a formal summer transfer bid for his services.

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Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedBarcelonaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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