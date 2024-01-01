Man Utd interest confirmed by Rosenborg teen Nypan

Manchester United have shown some interest in signing youngster Sverre Nypan.

The teenager is a huge supporter of the Red Devils and will play against them in pre-season.

The 17-year-old, previously linked to United, admitted to the United Norway podcast that he would love to play for them one day.

He stated: “It would obviously be a dream come true to play for Manchester United.

“I’m aware United has shown some interest. But I’m quite adamant that I don’t want to open that door yet.

“I want to focus on Rosenborg, and not think too far ahead.”