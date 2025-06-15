Tottenham eye Brentford duo after Thomas Frank appointment

Tottenham are reportedly keen on reuniting new manager Thomas Frank with prolific Brentford duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Frank, 51, was named the new Tottenham manager following Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal, taking over after spending just under seven years as the Brentford manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Guardian, Spurs may not be done raiding the West London club and are interested in signing both Wissa, 28, and Mbeumo, 25.

The two forwards combined for an impressive 40 goals across all competitions for Brentford last season and were key to the club’s season.

Man United are also pushing to sign Mbeumo but are struggling to agree to a fee following their failure to secure Champions League football for next season.