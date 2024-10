Leon Goretzka sees his future with Bayern Munich.

The Germany midfielder has been linked with Manchester United ahead of the January market.

But Sky Deutschland's Christian Falk is reporting Goretzka wants to stay at Bayern Munich for the rest of the season.

The midfielder's contract with the German giant runs until the summer of 2026.

Goretzka has accounted for a total of 41 goals and 46 assists in 224 competitive matches during his time at Bayern Munich.