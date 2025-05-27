Man Utd target Cunha posts message to Wolves fans

Matheus Cunha has released a message to Wolves fans ahead of an expected move to Manchester United.

The Brazil striker is said to have agreed personal terms with United, which are willing to commit to paying his £62.5m buyout clause.

Cunha posted to social media on Monday: "Wolves, what can I say to you? What an incredible season. We didn’t get to where you deserve to be, but we did everything we could to make you proud. I love these guys.

"Individually, it was the best season of my life. All of this was only possible because of all the dedication and love I have for this club.

"I became the Brazilian with the most goals in a Premier League season, along with @roberto_firmino and @gabriel.martinelli. I made mistakes and got things right, but always because I lived this club so much.

"All I ever wanted was to do the impossible for Wolves. Another one is over. And thank you all for all the affection. Looks good, looks fine…"