Man Utd table contract offer to Bayern Munich defender De Ligt

Manchester United have made a contract offer to Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Holland centre-half  was slapped on Bayern's transfer-list at the end of last season.

De Telegraaf says United have offered De Ligt a five-year contract and  there is optimism about buying him from Bayern.

United and De Ligt are expected to agree personal terms shortly.

And it's also emerged that United and Bayern have now begun negotiations on a transfer fee for the former Ajax captain.

