Man Utd target De Ligt 'calm' about 'difficult' situation
Holland defender Matthijs de Ligt says he's calm about his situation at Bayern Munich.

Currently at the Euros, it's been suggested Bayern have transfer-listed De Ligt and set a price of €50m for him to leave this summer.

Watching developments are Manchester United, where manager Erik ten Hag worked with De Ligt at Ajax. The Dutchman has also found himself on the bench so far for the Oranje.

Asked about his situation, De Ligt said: "I'm relatively calm. Moments like this can be difficult. Talking about it helps you lighten up and give your energy on the pitch instead of wasting it in these kinds of thoughts.

"Of course you're also happy (with the victory) as a substitute, but you're a little less happy than if you had been involved yourself."

