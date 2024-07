Man Utd in Bayern Munich talks for De Ligt deal

Manchester United are in talks with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Athletic says negotiations are underway between the two clubs for the Holland defender.

De Ligt is up for sale at Bayern, which are seeking €50m to sell.

The stopper played for United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, where he was also club captain.

United's pursuit of De Ligt is said to be independent of their push to agree terms with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite.