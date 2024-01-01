Tribal Football
Pundit Driessen: De Ligt needs to work again with Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Dutch pundit Valentijn Driessen says Manchester United would be a good move for Matthijs de Ligt.

The former Ajax captain is up for sale at Bayern and talks have opened with United in recent days.

Driessen told the Kick-off podcast: "It is to be hoped that (Erik) Ten Hag will bring out the same level of De Ligt as he did at Ajax and the same player he was at Ajax. He has not been anywhere near that since leaving Ajax.

“It remains wild. I didn’t think he was that way at Ajax, I always thought he was very focused. He had much more of an eye for the situation then, without going into it blindly.” 

“Now it seems like every time there are situations where he thinks: that one is for me. Then he goes for it one hundred percent, while every now and then you have to assess the situation as a defender: when should I go, when should I not go.” 

Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedAjaxBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
