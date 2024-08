Man Utd table bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United have made a bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Sportitalia's transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà is reporting United tabled a €50m offer for the Brazil international.

Atalanta has, however, rejected it and made it clear that they want to keep Éderson.

The 25-year-old is tied to La Dea until the summer of 2027.

United are in the market for a new midfield addition ahead of next week's transfer deadline.