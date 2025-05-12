Man Utd supporters group announce fresh protests against the Glazers: The club is drowning

Manchester United supporter group The 1958 have announced a fresh protest against the Glazers' ownership ahead of the last game of the season.

The 1958 have been at the forefront of protests throughout the season against the Glazers who they believes have stripped the club bare since their takeover in 2005. Their most recent tirade came when they asked supporters to join a sit-in protest after the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on April 6th and now they are set to end the season with a flourish as they take aim at the owners.

The press release announcing the protest from The 1958 was lengthy and detailed why the protest is happening and how they believe debt, lack of investment, a crumbling stadium and a divided fanbase is not the correct way to run a football club.

"May 2005 marked one of the darkest days in the history of Manchester United Football Club. The Glazer family became majority shareholders, triggering a compulsory takeover that was completed on 29th June 2005.

"Sir Alex Ferguson, a staunch supporter of the Glazers then and now, masked the damage with unprecedented success on the pitch. Since his retirement, the rot beneath has been laid bare for all to see — the true cost of 20 years of financial exploitation and mismanagement.

"The club is drowning in over a billion pounds of debt (down to Glazer greed and betrayal)

"Our fanbase is fractured and divided (down to Glazer greed and betrayal). Our stadium neglected (down to Glazer greed and betrayal)

"Hundreds of millions have been siphoned off to service that debt — not by the Glazers, but by our club. All while the Glazers continue to pocket dividends, year after year, regardless of failure on the pitch.”

Manager Ruben Amorim has led his side to a joint worst winless run in the Premier League of seven games and a bottom half finish in what has been one of the worst seasons in the club’s history. The supporters group state that they want the Glazers out to try and save the side from crumbling even further as they demand huge changes ahead of the clash against Aston Villa.