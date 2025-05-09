Man Utd and Villa raiding Le Havre academy
Manchester United and Aston Villa are raiding Le Havre's academy.
Foot Mercato says United are in advanced talks to sign 18 year-old Le Havre striker Enzo Kana-Biyik.
Kana-Biyik is off contract at the end of the season and is ready to move to United in a Bosman transfer,
The teen is the son of former Cameroon international and World Cup veteran André Kana-Biyik.
Meanwhile, Villa are eyeing 18 year-old striker Kenny Quetant.
Quetant has a deal with Le Havre to 2026, though Villa are in contact with the teen's agents. Unlike with United and Kana-Biyik, Villa will need to negotiate a fee with Le Havre to sign Quetant.