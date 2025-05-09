Man Utd and Villa raiding Le Havre academy

Tribal Football
Paul Vehgas
Manchester United and Aston Villa are raiding Le Havre's academy.

Foot Mercato says United are in advanced talks to sign 18 year-old Le Havre striker Enzo Kana-Biyik.

Kana-Biyik is off contract at the end of the season and is ready to move to United in a Bosman transfer,

The teen is the son of former Cameroon international and World Cup veteran André Kana-Biyik.

Meanwhile, Villa are eyeing 18 year-old striker Kenny Quetant.

Quetant has a deal with Le Havre to 2026, though Villa are in contact with the teen's agents. Unlike with United and Kana-Biyik, Villa will need to negotiate a fee with Le Havre to sign Quetant. 

