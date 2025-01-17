Man Utd striker Rashford releases statement over incoming tabloid story

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has issued a strong statement about a personal matter.

Rashford is anticipating the release of a photograph that shows him with a controversial rapper.

Rashford claims that he does not personally know the man in question, merely that a photo was taken of them at an event.

Historical criminal Jake Fahri was yesterday reportedly revealed as the rapper TEN, according to The Sun.

In his Instagram story, Rashford wrote: "Been contacted today by a tabloid informing me that they plan to publish a photo of me with a rapper apparently taken over a year ago.

"I want to make it clear I have never seen this photo, I do not know this person, and I am not friends with him. Like most footballers if someone asks for a photo with me, I will never refuse but I am obviously not able to do a background check on every individual that asks me for a photo.

"Can I please urge the tabloids rather than focusing on me, to use their platforms to help raise positive awareness on the many charities and individuals that work daily throughout the UK to tackle knife crime to prevent more families suffering tragic loss. My deepest sympathy goes to the family of Jimmy Mizen."