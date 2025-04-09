Man Utd striker Hojlund: Where is it going wrong?!

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund admits he struggled to snap his scoring drought this season.

Hojlund went 21 games without scoring until his breakthrough last month.

In an interview with Disney+, Hojlund admits the period affected him.

He recalled, "It was an annoying circle. We didn't play as well as teams, and that went beyond me, too. But I'm not the type who lies down and gives up.

"That's also why I played and started inside those matches. After all, it's because I've kept working for the team and on my own game.

"I don't just sit down and say, 'It's cool that I haven't scored in 21 matches'. I sit myself down and look at my game to see what I can do better."

He added, "I also stand somewhere thinking, 'Why the hell is it that I can't score? Where is it going wrong?'."

Hojlund snapped the run on March 16 in victory over Leicester City and then scored again for Denmark the following week.