Exclusive: Sheringham defends underfire Man Utd strikers; raises doubts over Amorim system

Manchester United Treble winner Teddy Sheringham has defended the club's young strikers.

The futures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford have been questioned over their lack of goals this season.

But Sheringham insists there's little the pair can do when they're "starved" of service from the midfield behind them.

Sheringham told Tribalfootball.com: "I don’t necessarily think it is the system's fault that the strikers aren’t scoring, but the quality of the supply line.

“Back when I was playing, I had players like David Beckham and Ryan Giggs supplying me with chances and great quality balls into the box. Man United couldn’t be further from this now, playing with two inverted wingers. The left-footed players are playing on the right and the right-footers on the left, all with the view of cutting in and shooting, not supplying the strikers with chances. When Marcus Rashford was playing, and even Alejandro Garnacho now, all the wingers want to do is cut in and shoot, despite United not scoring many goals like this.

“However, when they can’t shoot, then all of a sudden they just give a little poked ball to the striker as if to say they can't go any further, you can have it now and get on with it. What are Højlund and Zirkzee meant to do with that? In my opinion, whoever plays up front is being starved of service and that has to change if you want the strikers to thrive.”

United meet Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals next month and Sheringham insists Ruben Amorim's team should be regarded as favourites for the competition.

He continued, “Man United must be the favourites for the Europa League, they’re a massive football club with a worldwide reputation and a big tradition of winning. Therefore, whoever they meet in the rest of the competition will fear them naturally, and they will be underdogs playing against Manchester United because of the stature of the club. No matter how well their opponents are doing domestically or so far in Europe, the other teams will be looking at them feeling inferior.”

Meanwhile, on Amorim, Sheringham has questioned whether the manager's favoured 3-4-3 system can survive in the Premier League.

Indeed, Sheringham doubts playing three centre-backs consistently will bring success to United.

He stated: “Ruben Amorin comes across well in the media, he speaks the truth. This can be both positive and negative, as sometimes you have to be a little bit coy when you're a manager and he's found out quickly that being too honest in a big job can send a negative message. But I am a fan of Amorin, but he has a huge job on his hands, which I am sure he knew when he came to the club.

“Many managers and teams in the Premier League have tried to execute the 3-4-3 formation with mixed success. We have seen success with all kinds of formations over the years, but the players have to understand it. When the players don't know how to play it naturally, because they have never played it in their lives, then that’s where the problems occur. A lot of Premier League teams are accustomed to four at the back, which is generally the norm, but now and again some teams experiment, like Amorin is doing at United now.

“If he gets the right players, then maybe it will work, but it looks a bit forced at the moment. Most Premier League teams play with three up front, a striker and two wingers, and I’m not sure having three centre-backs marking those three players will work consistently, and you have to be consistent to see success."

- Teddy Sheringham was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of WDW Bingo