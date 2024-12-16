Man Utd striker Hojlund mocks Walker on Insta after derby triumph

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has taken to social media after their derby triumph.

The striker celebrated his team’s 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

After United claimed the three points, Hojlund poked fun at City star Kyle Walker.

The latter had play acted after the two tapped heads in the first half, with Walker going down to indicate he had been head butted.

He shared a photo of the game on Instagram, which showed the incident between the two.

He then added the caption: “Manchester is red, violets are blue. What a brilliant performance, but the Oscar goes to…”

