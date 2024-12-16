Man Utd boss Amorim hails "magic Fergie time" after derby triumph

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was left delighted after their stunning 2-1 win at Manchester City.

Amorim referenced Sir Alex Ferguson after Amad Diallo's late, late winner for the visitors.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "I think we deserved it. It was a very tough match but we believe until the end. We managed to score, we needed that win, it was important for us and for our fans. We were in the game for 90 minutes and that is very good. We talk about the Arsenal game, we played well in the first half, but they were not believing that we could win. Today was so much more different. I also believe. Then we have Fergie time and we put the things together and something magic happened. It was a good day for us.

"You can feel we were near to scoring. We improved our speed, when we make our runs and we had some opportunities. We controlled very well (Erling) Haaland and the other guys in the offence of City. In the end, when we scored the first one, you can feel it in the team, they want it more. You feel like we still have minutes and we have the momentum. Congratulations to the lads.

"I think, for everyone, it's just three points. We have a lot to do but it was massive for our fans. The fans are from here, it's different and they feel our club need to win these kind of matches. You can see they were singing until the 85th minute (anyway), maybe our conversation would be so much different without the two goals but their performance would be the same. They did a very good job. I understand the happiness of our fans but it is just three points. I think we deserved this win.

"Of course it's really important but this game is finished. I remember, one week ago, the storm. We were 3-1 down to Nottingham Forest at home and that feeling, I'll always keep that feeling for these days and not getting carried away. It's three points we needed a lot, this team needs it a lot and we did a great game. But we were talking, before Arsenal, about top four and then lose to Nottingham Forest and everything was wrong. We managed to win another two games and the perception will change, of all the people and all the fans. We have to focus on the next game and doing our job."