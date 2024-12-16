Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Foden: Man City must stick together; derby defeat unacceptable
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says defeat at home to Manchester United was "unacceptable".

Foden also called for unity after the shock 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

He said afterwards, “1-0 up we were controlling the game. We had a lot of possession. It seems to be the story at the moment. I don’t know what happens but we switch off and they score two goals. It keeps happening at the moment.

“We had control of the game 1-0 up. You can concede at 1-1 but you can’t concede straight after, that’s unacceptable. It’s just one of those, it’s the way it is.

“We have to stick together now, rebuild and go again. We’ve not been used to losing this amount of games in a short period. But sometimes you have to experience this in life, you can’t always win.

“When things go wrong they then seem to go worse. We have to stick together and regroup.”

