Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce

Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect it to be as hard as this

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect it to be as hard as this
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect it to be as hard as thisAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits defeat at home to Manchester United was unexpected.

City lost 2-1 to a late Amad Diallo winner for the visitors, leaving the hosts now with just one victory in 11 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It is something we are missing,” said Guardiola afterwards.

“When you win games, the energy is higher. This is my job. My job is not just to win games and lift trophies.

“I am incredibly well paid to handle these situations. Maybe in one year or a year and a half we were able to lose eight games - now in one month and 10 days we have lost eight games out of 11.

“We were top of the league and the only unbeaten team in Europe (before this run).

“We are a big club; I am here because of what we have done in the past. Otherwise clubs would not sustain their manager.

“All the managers around the world work harder and think more and talk more. I have to tell them that still we are so good.

“I knew it would be a tough season, even when we were winning, but I didn’t expect it to be so hard like it is right now.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim hails "magic Fergie time" after derby triumph
Amad superb as Man Utd stun Pep and Man City at Etihad
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench