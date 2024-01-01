Man Utd striker Hojlund happy knowing Ten Hag staying

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is delighted seeing manager Erik ten Hag confirmed for next season.

There were doubts about the Dutchman's future immediately at the end of last season, but that doubt now appears to have been removed.

Instead, there are reports that he will extend his contract and Højlund is pleased with the news

"I am very happy," he said.

"He is a really good coach and I have loved working with him this year. I look forward to many more years (with him)."