Man Utd striker Hojlund admits not being ready for full 90
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund admits he's not yet ready to play a full 90.

Hojlund was speaking ahead of Denmark's Nations League clash with Spain on Saturday.

He said: "There is no point in rushing things and risking another injury. 

"My body feels good again. I might be ready to play 90 minutes, but if I also use my brain a little bit, I don't think 90 minutes on Saturday against Spain is a good idea.

"I've lost a little weight, but it doesn't matter. I know there are some benefits to being a little lighter and some benefits to being a little heavier. I'm not focused on the scales. I've gotten used to the fact that my weight fluctuates a little bit."

