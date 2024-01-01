Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy Hojlund back on scoresheet
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is happy seeing Rasmus Hojlund off the mark this season.

The Dane scored his first goal of the season in the 3-3 draw at Europa League opponents Porto.

Ten Hag said: "I was happy about Rasmus Højlund's return.

"I think he has come back well, but we haven't been able to play with him in the first two months of the season.

"Now he is hopefully ready, and hopefully he will continue to improve his form, and then I hope he has a successful season. 

"It will help us."

