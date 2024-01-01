Hojlund explains social media post which angered Man Utd fans

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has explained his social media post this week.

Hojlund posted in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United's 3-3 draw with Porto on Thursday.

He showed himself celebrating his goal and had the caption: "Luckily I had 6 weeks to practice my celebration. A win would’ve made it perfect."

However, some fans were upset at the positive nature of the post, given United are going through a run of poor results this season.

Hojlund posted on his socials: "I've seen some anger about my post of yesterday.

"I never intended that... I was only happy to be back out there on the scoresheet again after a tough few weeks where I couldn't play and score.

"Obviously we go for the win and I will give everything to make you guys happy, sorry yesterday's post was not the case.

"Let's move on, getting ready to give everything again on Sunday."