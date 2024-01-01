Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing

Manchester United are still looking to secure a deal for a young Arsenal talent.

The Premier League clubs are in negotiations regarding Gunners youngster Chido Obi-Martin.

Obi-Martin burst onto the scene in April when he scored seven goals in a 9-0 win for Arsenal Under-18s.

The 16-year-old is set for a move to United as a free agent, but the clubs must agree on compensation.

German journalist Christopher Michel stated on X: "Although Chido Obi-Martin's contract at #Arsenal has expired, I heard that #MUFC can't just sign him on a free transfer.

"Very complicated... He is therefore only training individually and has not yet been presented. Possibly this will go before a court."