STUNNER! Arsenal superkid Chido-Martin spotted at Man Utd's Carrington HQ

Manchester United are making a sensational move for Arsenal superkid Chido Obi-Martin.

Just 16, the centre-forward has just enjoyed a record-breaking season playing at U16, U18 and U21 levels.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he has refused scholarship forms at Arsenal and can sign pro terms when he turns 17 in November.

The Athletic says Manchester United are now making a serious move for Obi-Martin.

Indeed, there's claims the youngster and his family visited United's Carrington training HQ recently as he considers their offer.

More: Why the doubt? Chido Obi-Martin should not be hesitating at Arsenal