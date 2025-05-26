Frank admits Brentford could sell Mbeumo and Wissa

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits they could lose Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer.

The strike-pair are highly coveted across the Premier League and after Brentford's 1-1 draw at Wolves for their season finale, Frank admits both could be sold.

Mbeumo, who scored on the day, and Wissa have just over a year to run on their contracts, with the Bees holding a 12 month option on both.

"That gives us a little bit of an advantage," boss Frank told BBC Match of the Day. "We'll decide for ourselves if we want to sell them or not.

"But I've said many times before that we're a selling club. If the right bid comes in, we're open. Of course I'd like to keep them."

