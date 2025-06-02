Martinez coy over his Aston Villa future

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is coy over his future this summer.

Currently with Argentina for their looming World Cup qualifiers, Martinez spoke to the local press about his situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "My future? I don't know, I came here to play for the national team and that's all that matters to me now."

"Would you like a change of scenery? There are many teams interested in you," suggested one of the journalists.

Martinez responded, stating: "The market has just opened, there is still a long way to go."

He added: "The idea is to win, keep winning and keep winning".