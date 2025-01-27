Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move

Manchester United legend and Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning a raid for Casemiro and Marcus Rashford this month.

The former Red Devils boss joined Besiktas last week and has already found success with the Turkish giants after a 4-1 win against Athletic Club in the Europa League as his side chases the title this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to reports in Turkey, the former United head coach wants to bring in Casemiro and Marcus Rashford. The pair have fallen out of favour at the club and have just weeks to find a move elsewhere in the final weeks of the January transfer window.

The Brazil midfielder has started just three Premier League games since Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in November whilst Rashford has been missing from the last five matchday squads. The England international has been linked with loan moves away to the likes of AC Milan, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Solskjaer recently spoke about the pair and admitted that there was always speculation surrounding players from one of the biggest clubs in the world. Casemiro and Rashford are likely to leave the club in the near future and Besiktas may be their only option to secure game time for the second half of the season.

"There's always a lot of speculation about Manchester United players, always a lot of speculation around me.

"Casemiro, Marcus - two very good players, but I have not spoken to any of them."