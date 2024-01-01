Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week

Tribal Football
Manchester United are ready to hold talks with free agent Adrien Rabiot this week.

The Red Devils are seeking to bolster their midfield after a poor start to the season.

The French midfielder has been without a club since he left Juventus in the summer.

Per The Daily Star, United chiefs will be speaking with Rabiot on the request of manager Erik ten Hag.

United are conscious about not overpaying in terms of wages and sign-on fees.

Given Rabiot is 29, he is not likely to be offered a long-term contract, but may get a 2-3 year deal.

