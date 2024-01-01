Man Utd set to announce the signing of Obi Martin in weeks to come

Manchester United are set to announce the acquisition of Chido Obi Martin in the coming weeks.

The talented 16-year-old makes the switch to the Red Devils following his departure from league rivals Arsenal.

The confirmation of the transfer does now have the league's approval, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

United are concluding a detailed five-step procedure with the Premier League to seal the deal.

Obi Martin will not be rushed into any action, as he is set to be given time to reach full fitness.

United pursued the striker's signature all summer and had to fend off many clubs in England and Europe.