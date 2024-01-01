Man Utd set to sign three promising youngsters

Tribal Football
Manchester United are said to be awaiting the green light from the Premier League and FA on three signings.

The Red Devils have secured youngsters Chido Obi-Martin, James Overy and Samuel Lusale.

However, they must await ratification of the deals as compensation must be agreed with other clubs.

Per Manchester Evening News, the matter involving Arsenal’s Obi-Martin is more complex.

However, United hope to have all these deals resolved and ratified in the coming weeks.

The club have been focusing on their youth development in recent years, as they had fallen behind rivals Manchester City in this regard.

