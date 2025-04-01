Man Utd set £40M price tag for Antony with summer deal likely to happen

Manchester United are confident they will be able to sell Antony for £40M this summer after what has been a very impressive loan spell at Real Betis.

Betis have also made known publicly their interest in keeping Antony who has completely transformed in La Liga since making the move in January. The Brazilian has registered four goals and four assists in 12 appearances for the Spanish side as his excellent form continues.

His teammate Isco joked about keeping the winger after Betis' 2-1 win against Sevilla in Sunday's derby, stating:

"We need to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year

"I'm happy to be able to enjoy Antony," the former Spain international said. "He has surprised us all with his humility and with his willingness to help and add. We have noticed a change since he arrived. We are happy for him and for the team."

Now, according to The i Paper, United are reportedly confident of receiving a £40M transfer fee for the winger who, before his loan move was seen as deadwood and a failed signing by many. Despite his poor form in the Premier League, the report claims that the Red Devils now feel that value is more realistic as Antony’s fine form has helped propel Betis up La Liga and into sixth place, with European football beckoning next season.

The report goes on to state that owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to back Amorim in the summer transfer window and will allow him to bring in the type of players he needs to fit into his footballing ethos which evidently does not include Antony whose sale will help build a fresh squad.