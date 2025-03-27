Antony drops hint on future after 'difficult' spell at Man United

Man United winger Antony has opened up on his "difficult time" at the Premier League giants and has dropped a major hint regarding his future.

In a recent interview with DAZN, the 25-year-old opened up on his time at Man United and re-discovering form with Real Betis.

Antony said: "If they pay that kind of money for you, it’s because you have talent and quality.

"Wherever I go, I’ll always speak highly of United. I’m very grateful to the club and to Erik ten Hag for what we experienced together, for the titles, and for everything I’ve learned.

“I had difficult times there, but also very good ones. I think it prepared me to be here today, enjoying myself. My mind is here, and I’m very happy.”

The Brazilian joined Real Betis on loan in January and has gone on to score four goals and provide four assists in his 11 games across all competitions.

“I found myself, I needed to find myself and be happy," he added. "I needed my family to be happy too.

“Every day that goes by I see that it was the best decision I could have made. I’m enjoying the city, the club and everything. It reminds me a lot of Brazil because of the sun, the food, the people are also very happy. All of that is important for someone like me who is used to it.”