Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make early Elliott sale decision
EL GRAN DERBI: Real Betis vs Sevilla; Pellegrini vs Garcia Pimienta
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho

Isco calls on Real Betis fans to crowdfund Antony fee after derby win

Carlos Volcano
Isco calls on Real Betis fans to crowdfund Antony fee after derby win
Isco calls on Real Betis fans to crowdfund Antony fee after derby winLaLiga
Real Betis midfielder Isco hailed the impact of Antony after their derby win against Sevilla.

After trailing 1-0, Antony eventually helped lay on the winner struck by Chucho Hernandez.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was just the latest of a series of impactful performances from the on-loan Manchester United.

At the final whistle, Isco joked they'll need help from the fans to make sure Betis can sign Antony outright.

He smiled: "We'll have to crowdfund to bring him back for another year!

"He's surprised us all with his humility and the way he helps us. There's been a change since he arrived, and we have to keep doing things right."

On the night, Antony drew four fouls, creating three chances and winning seven of his 11 duels.

Mentions
LaLigaAntonyIscoBetisManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Antony drops hint on future after 'difficult' spell at Man United
Pellegrini: Antony arrived at Betis with the conviction he must mature
They all go! Man Utd prepare for 10-plus player clearout