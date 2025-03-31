Isco calls on Real Betis fans to crowdfund Antony fee after derby win

Real Betis midfielder Isco hailed the impact of Antony after their derby win against Sevilla.

After trailing 1-0, Antony eventually helped lay on the winner struck by Chucho Hernandez.

It was just the latest of a series of impactful performances from the on-loan Manchester United.

At the final whistle, Isco joked they'll need help from the fans to make sure Betis can sign Antony outright.

He smiled: "We'll have to crowdfund to bring him back for another year!

"He's surprised us all with his humility and the way he helps us. There's been a change since he arrived, and we have to keep doing things right."

On the night, Antony drew four fouls, creating three chances and winning seven of his 11 duels.