Man Utd sent Rashford home from training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford may be ready to leave the club in the winter or summer windows.

The Red Devils’ home grown talent has indicated he may be at a stage where he needs a new challenge.

Rashford gave an interview to reporter Henry Winter, speaking about his recent omission from the Manchester derby.

"For me, personally, I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," said Rashford.

"When I leave it's going to be no hard feelings. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United.

“That’s me. I will always be a Red."

Rashford was sent home from United training the day after his derby omission. Doctors deemed the striker to be carrying a fever, though he attended a primary school Christmas event the following day, which is where he gave Winter his interview.

