Man Utd seek loan clubs for young pair
Manchester United are eager to have loans  agreed for Sonny Aljofree and Elyh Harrison.

The Red Devils hope they can send out the two young talents before the transfer deadline, per the Manchester Evening News.

United hope the 19-year-old and 18-year-old respectively can play regularly this season.

Aljofree signed for Altrincham on a flexi-loan in the January transfer window, gaining valuable experience.

Harrison spent last season playing games for United's Under-21 side, but is now ready for senior action.

