Man Utd seek buyer for Maguire

Manchester United are seeking a buyer for Harry Maguire this summer.

With a year to run on his contract, United are seeking to sell this close-season, says the Mirror.

United boss Erik ten Hag and technical director Dan Ashworth have informed Maguire of their plans.

A price of £25-35m will be sought by United.

Newcastle and West Ham are among clubs watching developments.