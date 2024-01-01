Man Utd open to Lindelof, Maguire offers

Tribal Football
Manchester United are said to be willing to sell one of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

The veteran centre halves have been at the club for several seasons, but are not first choice.

Even with Raphael Varane having left, United are likely to sign a new defender or two.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Maguire and Lindelof can leave if the right offer emerges, as he stated: "Even with De Ligt potentially joining, it's also a possibility for United to go for one more centre-back. 

“It depends on the budget and opportunities but it’s a possibility. In terms of the future of players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and many others, it depends on proposals, if they receive good bids. 

“But in general, one more center-back is a possibility – (Everton’s Jarrad) Branthwaite remains on the list but Man United have no plans to pay £70m, so the only way is if Everton’s price drops."

